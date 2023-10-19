‘Special Durga Puja menu planned for hospital patients in Jalpaiguri’

Jalpaiguri: Instead of serving fish or egg curry daily, the lunch menu may include pies, sweets and chutneys alongside chicken and paneer curries. Additionally, there’s a possibility of introducing chicken items. Authorities at Jalpaiguri District Hospital have planned to incorporate these items in the patients’ food menu during the Durga Puja celebration.



They mentioned that every year during Puja, they enhance the food menu for hospitalised patients and this time is no exception, though these items may vary according to requirements. Furthermore, chocolates will be distributed to children receiving treatment.

Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital sees approximately 700 to 800 patients everyday. The hospital pays special attention to these patients from morning tiffin to afternoon and evening meals. For breakfast, patients receive eggs, bananas, bread and milk. Lunch typically consists of pulse rice, fish and vegetables, with meat provided once a week. The daily food prepared for patients undergoes testing by health workers under the hospital’s supervision before being served. However, on special occasions throughout the year, a unique menu is prepared for patients, deviating from the routine. The same is being done for Durga Puja.

Dr Kalyan Khan, the Medical Superintendent and vice -principal (MSVP) of Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, stated: “Durga Puja is the most significant festival in Bengal. Therefore, on Ashtami and Dasami, there are plans to modify the hospital’s food menu aligning with the traditions of this festive season. The specific offerings will depend on the patients’ physical conditions.”