Special ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps to be held in 4 blocks of Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The Bengal government is set to organise a special ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps in four blocks of Jalpaiguri district, affected by a natural calamity in Sikkim. The camps are scheduled for November 7 and 8. The disaster in Sikkim led to a rise in the water level of the Teesta River, causing flooding in these four blocks of the district. The state government has initiated this effort to assist individuals who have lost vital documents in these areas.



Dhiman Barai, Additional District Magistrate (General,) Jalpaiguri, explained: “There is a possibility that families in these four flood-affected blocks may have lost or damaged their important government documents. Special ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps will be held in these areas to provide documents in accordance with government regulations. This initiative is part of a special drive by the state government. The camp will offer services such as student credit cards, Swasthya Sathi cards, Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha cards and ration cards — essentially, all government services provided to the general public through the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign will be available at this camp.”

Furthermore, the increased water level of the Teesta resulted in a flood situation in the Jalpaiguri Sadar, Mainaguri, Mal, and Kranti Blocks, adjacent to the Teesta in Jalpaiguri district. Approximately 3,288 individuals were rescued and relocated to safe shelters across 17 camps during the floods.

While special camps for receiving applications will be held on November 7 and 8, dates for service delivery are proposed on November 17 and 18. About 15 camps have been planned covering flood-affected Gram Panchayats under Jalpaiguri Sadar, Mal, Kranti and Maynaguri blocks. New applications will be accepted for all 35 services and schemes provided by the West Bengal Government including Khadya Sathi, Krishak Bandhu, Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha, EPIC card, Disability card, KCC (ARD,) KCC (Agriculture,) Matsyajeebi Credit Card, Student Credit Card, Caste certificates, Bhabisyat Credit Card and registration of fishermen.

Since the commencement of Duarey Sarkar camps till date, Jalpaiguri district has registered a total of 7.2 crore applications for the 35 schemes.