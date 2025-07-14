Special drive brings down elephant electrocution deaths to zero

Alipurduar: A year-long special initiative by the Anti-Electrocution Cell has resulted in zero elephant deaths due to electrocution in Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park—an important milestone in wildlife conservation efforts in North Bengal.

According to Forest department data, no elephant fatalities from electrocution have been reported in the past 12 months in forest villages and nearby areas of both reserves. The success is being attributed to continuous monitoring, awareness campaigns, and coordinated inspections.

In the first week of July, from Tuesday to Thursday, officials from the Forest department, police, block administration and Power department jointly inspected nearly 50 villages and forest settlements around the two protected areas. The drive was also conducted across all 14 ranges of the Buxa Tiger Reserve. “We’ve decided that the Anti-Electrocution Cell will visit every village and forest fringe around Jaldapara in the coming month,” said Nabikanta Jha, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara. “Even with year-round coordination with the Power department, we’re taking no chances. We check for snapped or sagging wires, broken poles, illegal hooking and unauthorised fencing. Our aim is to eliminate any electrocution threats.”

The Forest department has urged the Power department to shift all overhead electric lines underground in phases. Additionally, all nearby tea gardens have been issued warnings against unsafe electrical practices.

Improper use of electricity—especially illegal hookings and fencings to protect crops—has led to many elephant deaths in the past. A Wildlife Crime Control Bureau report revealed that over the last decade, 630 elephants died across India due to electrocution, many cases involving human negligence or intentional harm. Other species, including monkeys and birds, have also been affected.

Hari Krishnan PJ, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), said: “Our special drive concluded successfully. No major threats were found, but we are focusing on public awareness. These operations will continue throughout the year.”