Special Court rebukes CBI for delay in 2021 Kankurgachi murder investigation

Kolkata: A special court on Friday questioned the delay by the CBI in completing its investigation into the 2021 post-poll murder of one Abhijit Sarkar in Kolkata and directed that summons be issued to 18 accused, including an MLA and two councillors, for appearance on July 18.

The Special CBI Court at Bichar Bhawan also reportedly rebuked the agency after it sought an additional month to summon those named in a recent supplementary chargesheet. The case, which pertains to Sarkar’s murder in the Kankurgachi area of East Kolkata, was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta

High Court.

The agency has already filed its chargesheet in the case. During the hearing, the court questioned the Public Prosecutor (PP) on the CBI’s course of action against the accused, to which the PP replied that the agency could issue warrants. When asked if any arrests had been attempted, the CBI stated that it wasn’t necessary as the accused

were cooperating. The agency also stated there was no indication of any intent to flee. After hearing this, the court reportedly directed the CBI to summon all accused, including those named in the earlier chargesheet, and provide them with copies of the supplementary chargesheet.

When the CBI sought a month to summon them, the court rebuked the Central agency, noting that the evidence collection ended two years ago, but the supplementary chargesheet was filed four years after the case began.

The next hearing is scheduled to be held on July 18.