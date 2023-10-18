Special control room in Nabanna for Puja surveillance

Kolkata: A special control room has been opened at Nabanna for maintaining better surveillance during the days of Durga Puja. A 24x7 control room will be made operational from Wednesday. Control rooms will be opened in districts as well.



According to sources, the control rooms will remain operational till Lakshmi Puja in the first phase. There will be an official who will be in charge of the control room. The control rooms will also remain active during Kali Puja. Control room numbers are 1070 and 033-22143526. There may be a low-pressure situation over Bay-of-Bengal during Navami-Dasami as a result the coastal districts and their adjoining areas may receive rainfall.

With the city gearing up to host the Durga Puja, the state administration is making arrangements on war footing to ensure the festival can be celebrated in the best possible manner. The mood has already set in with pandal-hoppers pouring in heavily into various Puja pandals in the city and suburbs. A meeting was already convened by Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim discussing measures relating to idol immersion.

Every year on Dashami, Durga idols are taken for immersion at the city ghats. This year, Bijoy Dashami is on October 24 but the state administration has given permission for immersion for two additional days. KMC, police and Kolkata Port authorities take several measures every year to ensure safety during the immersion process and the cleaning of the ghats after the ritual. This year, KMC has already conducted meetings with all these stakeholders.