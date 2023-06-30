Special CBI court rejects Anubrata’s bail plea

Kolkata: The Special CBI Court, Asansol on Friday rejected the bail petition of Anubrata Mondal and remanded him to judicial custody again.



Mondal who is presently lodged at Tihar correctional home was unable to take part in the virtual hearing on Friday due to Internet-related issues.

At the hearing, Mondal’s lawyer appealed for bail citing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed five chargesheets and his client is in judicial custody for the past 323 days. Meanwhile, opposing the bail petition, a CBI lawyer told the court that Mondal is very much influential.

After the submission of the lawyers concluded, the magistrate asked the CBI lawyer about how many witnesses are yet to record their statements and how many days the Central agency needs.

In reply to the questions, the CBI lawyer said that soon the Central agency is going to submit the final chargesheet. Later magistrate rejected the bail petition. The next date of the hearing has been fixed on July 14.