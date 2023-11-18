Special campaigns for registration of migrant labourers in Dec

Kolkata: The West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board held a meeting on Friday in the presence of Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and decided to conduct special follow up campaigns for the registration of migrant labourers in all the districts in December to ensure no migrant labourer is left out.



“Special drive campaign for the registration of migrant workers was carried out in the state. Through this special drive, around 8,17,020 migrant workers were approached. They are being registered through the ‘Karmasathi Parijayee Shramik’ Portal. Of the 21,58,016 applications received during the campaign, 18,01,415 applications have already been digitised,” reads a press statement issued by the government.

It further stated: “Considering the success of the special campaign, it is decided to follow it up with a similar campaign in districts across the state in December 2023 to ensure last-mile enrolment of left-out migrant workers.”

The West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board was constituted in April, 2023. A provision is being made in the website of the Labour department so that job-seekers may register their details in the portal for further facilitation for employment in course of time.

A ‘help desk’ to facilitate migrant workers travelling through Sealdah and Howrah Railway Stations is going to be set up at the earliest.

Migrant workers can get themselves registered by themselves or by any family member by coming to the block office or by visiting the nearest Bangla Sahayata Kendra (BSK). They can enroll themselves directly through Karmasathi (Parijayee Shramik) App or Karmathi-Parijayee Portal (https://karmasathips.wblabour.gov.in ).

Helpline number is 18001030009,” reads

the statement.