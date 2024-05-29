Special campaign to clear drains before monsoons in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: When it rains in Balurghat town, water accumulates, exacerbating the suffering, particularly during the monsoon season. The maintenance of the drainage system poses a persistent challenge for the municipality. City residents express concern just before the onset of the monsoon.



In response to this issue, the Balurghat Municipality has initiated a special campaign to clean the drains, focusing on wards 21 to 25. Attention is particularly being given to cleaning hydrants to ensure swift water release during emergencies. This cleaning initiative is slated to cover all 25 wards of the city. Sanjay Dutta, a local businessman, lamented: “Our market gets soaked when it rains. The inadequate drainage system, coupled with the absence of a comprehensive master plan, leads to significant inconvenience during rainy spells.” Debajyoti Mandal, residing in Ward 22’s Prachya Bharti area, shared: “It’s a struggle to navigate flooded roads during rainstorms. The main issue lies in blocked drain openings. Renovation of these drains would greatly benefit us.”

According to sources within the Balurghat Municipality, drainage problems plague all 25 wards, with particular severity observed in wards 20 to 25. Consequently, targeted operations have commenced in these areas, focusing on clearing clogged drains, often obstructed by debris, exacerbating the water drainage issue. To expedite the cleaning process and mitigate rain-induced inconvenience, the municipality plans to deploy additional workers. Mahesh Parakh, overseeing the municipality’s Public Works department, emphasised: “With the monsoon approaching, a comprehensive cleaning initiative has been launched citywide. Drainage renovation efforts aim to combat waterlogging, ensuring unimpeded flow even during heavy downpours. We’re fully prepared for the upcoming monsoon season, with ongoing drain cleaning operations.”