Special bus services launched for festive season

Kolkata: To cater to the festive season demand, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has arranged special bus services from selective locations in and around Kolkata to popular hotspots such as Park Street, Maidan, Alipore Zoo and Eco Park.

Special bus services will operate on select days during the festive season, starting from Christmas and continuing through the New Year. The services will be available on December 25, 29 and 31, as well as January 1, 2025. Among the special buses to Eco Park, some will be operated via routes touching other popular destinations like Nicco Park and Science City. Nearly 100 special buses will be dedicated to Eco Park, with routes covering three key points – 28 buses to Bonder More near Eco Park Gate No. 1, 36 buses to Pyanchar (Owl) More, and 33 buses to Eco Park Gate No. 4. These services will run from 3 pm to 8.30 pm. Similarly, three special Zoo buses will run from Howrah, Sealdah and Esplanade via Rabindra Sadan, catering to both Zoo visitors and the crowds at Park Street and Maidan.

In addition to the special buses, existing routes such as AC-1, AC-6, AC-24, S-9A, S-10, and S-10A, which pass through Park Street, will be strengthened during the second shift on these days during the festive season.

Additionally, for the ‘Kolkata Christmas Festival 2024’, the WBTC will operate 15 special buses on December 25 to accommodate the large crowds expected in Park Street.

These buses will run from 6 pm to 10 pm, with routes connecting key locations like Howrah, Parnashree, Joka, Ballygunge, Garia, Kamalgazi, Bagbazar, New Town, and Dunlop.