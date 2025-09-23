Special ‘Bullet Force’ launched in Malda to check crime, traffic during Durga Puja rush

Malda: Malda town is gearing up to manage the heavy surge in traffic in the heart of English Bazar during the Durga Puja. The state police have rolled out a special “Bullet Force” to keep the city safe and traffic-free during the festive days.

Launched officially on Sunday evening, the unit consists of 10 handpicked officers of the district police who will patrol on “powerful” Bullet motorcycles, which would give officers the mobility needed to navigate the narrow and congested lanes of English Bazar, where lakhs of devotees and pandal-hoppers gather every year.

Speaking about the initiative, District Superintendent of Police Pradip Kumar Yadav said: “During Durga Puja, English Bazar sees an unprecedented rush of people and vehicles. Large police vehicles often get stuck in traffic. The Bullet Force will allow our officers to reach any point quickly, whether it is a case of traffic congestion or a law-and-order issue. This is meant to directly benefit the public.”

The Bullet Force will patrol round-the-clock in different parts of the town, ensuring both traffic control and crime monitoring. Police officials said the team would respond immediately to incidents ranging from theft and harassment to sudden traffic snarls at popular pandal sites.

Local residents and shopkeepers of English Bazar have welcomed the step, noting that traffic bottlenecks and crowd mismanagement often overshadow the joy of Puja. With the new initiative, many believe the streets will be safer, smoother, and better managed.

For Malda Police, the festive season is always the biggest test of readiness. This year, with the addition of the Bullet Force, officers are confident of ensuring a safer and more enjoyable Puja for all.