Special awareness drive from May as leopard sightings surge

Siliguri: Leopards are increasingly being spotted in several tea gardens under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area, prompting the Forest department to take urgent action. With frequent leopard sightings in areas like Bagdogra, Maniram Tea Garden, Muni Tea Garden, Tukuriyajhar, Taipo Tea Garden, concerns are growing over human-wildlife conflicts and the safety of local residents.

In response, the Kurseong Forest Division will begin a comprehensive survey from the month of May, aiming to identify leopard hotspots and assess whether the leopard population has indeed increased, as suspected. “The winter season is the breeding time for leopards, which is why they are often seen with cubs during this period. The rise in sightings suggests their numbers may have already grown, but only a proper census will confirm this,” said Devesh Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kurseong Forest Division while talking to Millennium Post.

Alongside the survey, a special awareness campaign will be conducted from May 11 to 15 in multiple tea gardens, including Bagdogra, Tukuriyajhar and Naxalbari. A team of wildlife experts from South Bengal will lead the initiative, educating locals on how to stay safe and coexist with wild animals like leopards and elephants.

Residents report frequent leopard appearances, sometimes resulting in the loss of livestock such as goats, chickens and dogs. Human-animal conflicts are also becoming more common. “People often enter forests and hunt small prey animals that leopards rely on. With less food in the forest, leopards are venturing into villages and tea gardens, which they now see as safe havens,” Pandey explained.

The Forest department has intensified its patrolling in deep forest areas to monitor wildlife movement. Additionally, tools such as fireworks, powerful torches have been distributed to villagers to help deter leopard intrusions.

Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, pointed to human encroachment as a major issue. “People are building houses inside forest areas, creating paths that disrupt natural wildlife corridors. We are no longer allowing new settlements, but those already in place can’t be removed,” he said. “We’ve installed lights and are working closely with the forest department to raise awareness and reduce conflicts,” he added.