Special Assembly session likely on Monday

Kolkata: A special one-day Assembly session is likely to take place on Monday in order to pass a Bill in connection with the salary hike of MLAs and ministers.



State government is keen on increasing the salary of the MLAs without any delay.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Cabinet meeting at her residence on Thursday issued necessary instructions in this regard. It was therefore decided that a special session will be held on the day of “Ditiya” when the bills will be passed.

Chief Minister Banerjee last month in the Assembly declared a steep hike in the monthly salaries of MLAs, ministers of state and Cabinet ministers by Rs 40,000 for each category.

The MLAs will now get Rs 50,000 per month instead of Rs 10,000 while the ministers of state will draw Rs 50,900 per month, up from Rs 10,900.

The Cabinet ministers will receive Rs 51,000 per month, compared to Rs 11,000 earlier.

“The salary of MLAs of the Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So, it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by Rs 40,000 per month,” she said in the Assembly.

The new announcement ideally means that the actual monthly payment received by the legislators, including the salaries, allowances and perks will now increase to Rs 1.21 lakh from the current rate of Rs 81,000 a month. Similarly, the actual monthly payment received by ministers from now onwards will be increased from Rs 1.10 lakh a month to around Rs 1.50 lakh per month. There will be no hike in the salary for the CM as she does not take any.