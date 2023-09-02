Speaker warns MLAs against using mobile phones inside Assembly

Kolkata: Speaker in the Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Bandopadhyay on Friday warned MLAs against using mobile phones on the floor of the House.



Bandopadhyay said that some MLAs are using mobile phones inside the House.

“Some MLAs are talking over phones inside the House. Phones are ringing inside the Assembly. MLAs have been urged several times not to talk over the phone. They have been alerted. If they continue to talk over phones on the floor of the House, harsh steps may be taken against them. The Assembly may take the decision that no MLAs will be able to enter the House with their mobile phones,” Bandyopadhyay said.

There were instances where MLAs were caught while talking over the phone inside the Assembly. Speaker stated that recurrent incidents of flouting Assembly norms will not be allowed.