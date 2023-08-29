Speaker turns down BJP proposal of discussion on 'adjournment motion' on Duttapukur blast

Kolkata: West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday turned down the proposal of discussion on the adjournment motion brought by the BJP in the state Assembly on the blast at a firecracker unit at Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas on Sunday.



Banerjee argued that the matter is being probed and any discussion at this stage may influence the course of enquiry.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari brought the adjournment motion soon after the question-answer session in the state Assembly. Adhikari was allowed to read the motion in which he raised questions on whether the state police would be able to nab the real culprits in the case.

After being denied discussion, the BJP raised slogans inside the House demanding a probe by NIA (National Investigation Agency) and staged a walkout.

Adhikari along with some BJP MLAs left for the blast site and did not attend the celebration of Ban Mahotsav at the state Assembly later in the day.