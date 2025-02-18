Speaker suspends LoP, 3 BJP MLAs from Assembly

Kolkata: Four BJP MLAs, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended for the rest of the Budget session by the Speaker on Monday for alleged unruly behaviour inside the Assembly.

Other BJP legislators Agnimitra Paul (Asansol South), Bankim Ghosh (Chakdah, Nadia) Biswanath Karak (Goghat, Hooghly) were also suspended. Speaker Biman Banerjee said: “The BJP legislators came down to the well and threw business papers at me. This is shameful. Hence, Nirmal Ghosh moved a motion under sub rule 2 of Rule 348 of West Bengal Legislative Proceedings Act, demanding the suspension of the four BJP MLAs. The motion was placed before the House for voting and was passed on voice vote.”

He added that the four BJP MLAs will remain suspended till the end of this Assembly session or for 30 days, whichever is earlier. The first phase of the ongoing Budget session will end on February 20 and will resume on March 10 and continue till March 20. The incident occurred after BJP leader Paul was allowed to read an adjournment motion on the “obstruction” of Saraswati Puja in educational institutions but no discussion was allowed on the matter.

The BJP MLAs demanded for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement on the law and order situation in Bengal. Subsequently, they pointed fingers at the Speaker, tore up business papers and threw at him. The Speaker warned the LoP to control his MLAs, warning of a strong action. The unfazed BJP MLAs staged a walkout and began protesting outside. Chief Whip of the ruling party, Nirmal Ghosh, introduced a motion accusing Adhikari and other BJP MLAs of violating the dignity of the Assembly while demanding their punishment which was passed without the Opposition MLAs in the House.

“Whatever the BJP MLAs did today was very unfair. They have insulted the Speaker’s chair,” said Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Parliamentary Affairs minister.

Adhikari told reporters outside the House that the BJP MLAs will boycott CM Mamata Banerjee inside the House till the suspension of the LoP is in force. “I shall also deliver my address when the Chief Minister gives her reply on the Governor’s address,” he added. Agnimitra Pal told reporters that Saraswati Puja had to be held at some places in Bengal with police protection, including at Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in Kolkata with orders of the Calcutta High Court. During the last budget session, six BJP MLAs including Adhikari, were suspended from the Assembly for “unruly and disorderly behaviour” inside the House.