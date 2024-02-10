Speaker rejects discussion on BJP adjournment motion

Kolkata: Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee on Friday did not allow discussion on an adjournment motion by the BJP alleging non-granting of ownership of land to the tea garden workers. He, however, allowed BJP legislator Manoj Oraon to read the motion.



The BJP demanded that tea garden workers should be given land ownership rather than land patta.

“There is scope of speaking on the topic during the discussion on the state Budget,” Banerjee said. The BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari started shouting slogans soon after refusal to allow discussion and within a few minutes staged a walk out in protest. Manoj Oraon alleged that the state administration is not taking proper role in fulfilling the rights of tea garden workers.