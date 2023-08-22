Speaker proposes to have a ‘state song for Bengal’

Kolkata: Speaker of Bengal Legislative Assembly said on Monday that Bengal will have its own song in the same manner as the national anthem.



“There are a number of states that have their own song. But Bengal has nothing of that sort. A separate state song will be a welcome idea,“ Banerjee said in the backdrop of the Assembly committee recommending Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year’s Day) to be celebrated as Paschim Banga Divas. According to sources, a committee is likely to be formed for designating a distinctive state song.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Puducherry (Union territory) have their state songs. So, Banerjee believes that there should be a state song.