Speaker orders investigation against Suvendu

Kolkata: Biman Banerjee, Speaker of the Bengal Legislative Assembly referred the breach of privilege notice brought by Trinamool Congress MLA from Naihati Partha Bhowmick against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for an investigation to the Assembly’s privilege committee.

The committee has been directed to submit a report by the end of the next Assembly session. Adhikari on Friday "threatened to put Bhowmick behind bars" with the help of police and Central forces during the discussion on the demand for grants of the Panchayats and Rural Development department. The breach of privilege notice against Adhikari was submitted to the Speaker on Friday evening. The Speaker, however, reiterated that the investigation should be confidential. Bhowmick, has also lodged a general diary at Hare Street Police Station in this regard.