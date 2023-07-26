Speaker disallows BJP’s adjournment motion in Assembly

: Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee on Wednesday did not allow BJP to bring the adjournment motion on ‘atrocities on women’ on the ground of not following proper procedure while bringing the same.

When Agnimitra Pal, BJP MLA from Asansol South, tried to place an adjournment motion on atrocities on women, Banerjee did not allow her to read the same.

“They (BJP) placed a letter on my table after the start of the session and demanded the adjournment motion. The table of the Speaker is not a letter box. This is not the way to hold discussion in the Assembly,” Banerjee said.

He further reiterated that if proper procedure is followed during demand of any discussion, then after examining the content, a decision may be taken.

BJP staged a walk out soon after being denied to bring the adjournment motion.

State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said on Wednesday that Trinamool Congress has no inhibitions regarding discussion on the recently-concluded Panchayat elections.

The BJP has already submitted an adjournment motion alleging large-scale violence during the Panchayat polls.

“BJP has brought an adjournment motion regarding the Panchayat polls. We are not supporting the entire matter of the motion, but we are not averse to holding discussions on the issue. The Business Advisory (BA) committee meeting will be held on Monday. There, we will take a decision on this,” Chattopadhyay said.

A few days back, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said there have been 29 deaths in connection with the Panchayat polls among which 18 are Trinamool Congress workers.