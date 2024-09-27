Speaker: Centre attempting to wrest control of Panchayat system

Kolkata: Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Biman Banerjee on Thursday accused the central government of trying to control the state’s panchayat system through ‘one nation one vote’.



Banerjee, who returned after attending the two-day Speaker’s conference in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, when questioned about his Delhi itinerary, said: “I went to attend the All India Speakers’ Conference. The Lok Sabha Speaker there had proposed legislation regarding One Nation One Vote. The Central government wants to bring Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and gram panchayats- that are part of our three-tier Panchayat system- under a single umbrella so that the Centre can directly control them.”

He said he raised his inhibitions as the Centre wants to set the agendas for the functioning of the Panchayat and wants the entire system to function accordingly. “I feel that gradually the Centre wants to take control of every subject within the state. Our Panchayat system has been running smoothly and I have doubts whether such a system exists in any other state in the country,” he added.

The Speaker further said that the deliberations at the conference gave him the impression that the Centre has secret plans which are gradually coming to the forefront.

To hold simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the Union Cabinet recently cleared the proposal for ‘One Nation One Election’. The Bill in this regard is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. Banerjee expressed his apprehension that the Centre may use the same tactics of suspending the Opposition and pass the Bill in the Parliament in the same manner the Nyay Sanhita Bill was passed.