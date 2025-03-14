Speaker cautions BJP MLA over remarks in Assembly

Kolkata: Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday cautioned BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee to be careful while making statements in the House.

The Speaker was referring to Chatterjee’s remarks on an award won by the state’s Trinamool Congress government in the state. Disposing of a notice of breach of privilege brought by senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya for his comments during a discussion on the Budget on

February 19, the Speaker said he refrained from being harsh on Chatterjee, a first-time member of the House.

Banerjee cautioned Chatterjee to be careful and more circumspect while making a statement on the floor of the House.

The Speaker said that the documents submitted by Chatterjee relating to allegations made by him over the award won by the state government departments could prove what he had claimed. The Speaker said that Chatterjee has resorted to wilful distortion of facts and the allegations made by the BJP MLA were misplaced and distorted.