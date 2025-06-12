Speaker accepts privilege motion against Suvendu

Kolkata: Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday accepted a privilege motion moved by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly spreading misinformation against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“After examining the evidence, in support of the breach of privilege notice, I have prima facie material in it for such privilege. The matter is being forwarded to our privilege committee, which will submit its report by the next Session,” Banerjee said. Assembly sources said the next Session is likely to be held in September. Adhikari had allegedly told reporters on Tuesday that Banerjee had praised Pakistan in the Assembly while speaking on the resolution conveying appreciation for Indian armed forces for their relentless efforts in protecting the pride and dignity of the nation.

Soon after his statement, Chief Whip (TMC) Nirmal Ghosh, ministers Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Indranil Sen and Aroop Biswas, among others, brought a breach of privilege notice against him and submitted the same before the Speaker. Stating that Adhikari made these comments outside the House, BJP MLAs argued that the matter could not be brought under the breach of privilege motion and later staged a walkout.