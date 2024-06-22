‘Spate of paper leaks exposes deficit of Modi govt’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Friday said the spate of paper leaks has exposed the “deficit” of the Narendra Modi government. She also said that Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s decision to announce a high-level committee to look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) was not good enough.



“The Education minister has announced that a committee will be set up to examine the working of the National Testing Agency (NTA). This is simply not good enough. Why are heads not rolling? Who is responsible for these paper leaks? Who is the Modi government protecting?” Ghose said.

She further alleged: “The Modi-led government’s governance deficit has been cruelly exposed by the spate of paper leaks that have taken place with regard to major all-India competitive examinations. Over the last seven years, over 70 papers have leaked.” She noted that the papers for NEET-UG examination were leaked, and the UGC-Net examination paper was also cancelled because it leaked over the darknet. In a post on X Ghosh said: “Shri @narendramodi spends tax payers money on event management over “ Pariksha pe charcha” but he can’t conduct a single proper pariksha. Over 70 examination paper leaks in the last 7 years. The @narendramodi led government has betrayed India’s youth by failing to conduct national competitive examinations.”

She further stated: “NOT good enough Mr Education Minister @dpradhanbjp. STOP PLAYING WITH THE LIVES & FUTURES OF STUDENTS. Committee is not good enough. Why are no heads rolling? Chronology samajhiye: First @dpradhanbjp calls protests ‘motivated’; then admits that there may be some ‘issues’ in few centres’; now says the National Testing Agency system will be reviewed by a committee. WHO ARE YOU PROTECTING, Mr Minister? Your actions are not-so #NEET.” The Union Education Ministry on June 19 cancelled the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (NET) after concerns were raised about the

exam’s integrity.

The UGC-NET 2024 was conducted on June 18 across 317 cities. The cancellation of UGC-NET came amid ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam — NEET. Both exams are conducted by the National Testing

Agency (NTA).