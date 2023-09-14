Spandan Hosp asked to refund Rs 1 lakh to patient

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed Spandan Hospital in Teghoria to return Rs 1 lakh to a patient’s family after the hospital was found to have charged exorbitantly.

One Sudharani Bag admitted her husband to Spandan Hospital on January 16 after the latter suffered a heart attack. The patient was under treatment at the hospital for 19 days. The family members told the Commission that treatment was not properly given and there was a negative approach from the treating doctor who repeatedly said that it was not easy to save the patient’s life. The family members released the patient on bond after 19 days and shifted to a hospital in Howrah’s Belur.

The patient however recovered and was later released by the hospital. The WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that they did not find any negligence on the part of the hospital but they examined the hospital bill and found that the patient was exorbitantly charged. “The hospital charged the patient around Rs 7 lakh. After considering the bill, we have asked the private hospital to refund Rs 1 lakh to the patient’s family. The hospital authorities have consented to return the amount,” Justice Banerjee said.