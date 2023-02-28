Space sharing facilities: ‘Smart-Connect’ in New Town gets overwhelming response

kolkata: Within a few days of the inauguration of the ‘Smart-Connect’ space in New Town, the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) is getting flooded with booking enquiries from several organisations for conducting training sessions and projects there.



‘Smart Connect’- a co-working and co-living complex developed on 2 acre in New Town- comprises two blocks for working and living, respectively. Located near City Centre-2, it has been designed considering the needs of living and working in modern offices. It has 84 rooms available for residential purposes with facilities like a restaurant, gym etc.

Asked how the response has been since the recent inauguration of what is being termed the city’s first co-living co-working space in New Town, a WBHIDCO official said that the response has been good so far. “We are getting a lot of booking enquiries. Several organisations have sent us queries about holding training sessions and projects in the Smart Connect space. Many have also sent their queries regarding residential facilities in this space,” the official pointed out.

WBHIDCO is also offering a 50 per cent discount for bookings for a month. Being close to the Kolkata airport and mere 10 minutes of drive from the IT hub, it is expecting bookings from tourists visiting for business purposes.

‘Smart Connect’ offers three-star accommodation with a free buffet breakfast, besides offering Wi-Fi facilities. Per-day living tariff with complimentary breakfast will cost Rs 999+GST and Rs 14999+GST for a month. For details, one can call on 9831390069.

The official said that it is a big opportunity for start-ups to set up their business at the ‘Smart-Connect’ convenient office modules of 1000 sqft. The tariff for working space is Rs 54/per sqft+GST. With about 243 acres of land having already been given for the Silicon Valley project which is being developed behind this Smart-Connect hub, WBHIDCO officials are of the opinion that these two projects will complement each other.