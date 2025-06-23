SP urges public to support peaceful celebration

Malda: Amid the circulation of misleading information regarding the Jalalpur Rath Yatra, the district administration and police have issued a strong clarification, urging the public not to fall prey to false claims.

Social media was being used to spread the misinformation that the district administration would not allow the Rath Yatra. Some even tried to give it a communal colour.

According to a statement released by Kaliachak Police, the Jalalpur Rath Yatra is one of the district’s oldest and most revered religious events. While it was halted for a few years due to legal disputes and other complications, the Yatra was revived in 2022 through the initiative of Kaliachak Police. Malda Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, said: “Respecting the religious sentiments of the people and understanding the significance of the Rath Yatra, we made sustained efforts to bring all parties to the table. The event resumed in 2022 in a peaceful and organised manner and we are committed to ensuring its smooth conduct every year.”

It is further clarified that the land where the Yatra takes place is under legal dispute and the matter is currently subjudice. The private landowners, after extensive police mediation, issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only for the religious aspects of the event, strictly opposing any commercial activity such as melas or shops.

“It is legally and ethically our duty to abide by the landowners’ position and court directives,” SP Yadav stated. “The Hon’ble Calcutta High Court has also supported the administration’s stance and denied permission for any mela.” Officials reminded the public that past melas in 2005 and 2009 led to serious disturbances and even loss of life, prompting a longstanding ban on such activities at the site.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe and spiritual celebration for all. We appeal to the public not to believe or spread false information,” SP Yadav added.

On the other hand, under the “Safe Drive, Save Life” initiative, the Malda District Police distributed summer protection kits to traffic police and civic volunteers on Sunday. A special event was organised at Rathbari More in English Bazar, where Yadav, along with other officials, handed over the kits which included umbrella, towel, sunglasses etc. A total of 1,013 kits were distributed among officers and civic volunteers engaged in traffic management duties.