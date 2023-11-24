SP Sinha ‘mastermind’ of recruitment scam, claims CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday claimed at the court that Shanti Prasad Sinha is the ‘mastermind’ of the



recruitment scam.

According to sources, on Wednesday, Sinha along with MLA Jibankrishna Saha, Subiresh Bhattacharya and others accused in the recruitment scam case were produced at the court.

Though all the accused persons had appealed for bail, the court rejected the bail applications and remanded all the accused persons to judicial custody till December 6.

Despite being on bail, Prasanna Roy who is also an accused in the recruitment scam case appeared in court following the order of the Supreme Court. The CBI during the hearing of the bail petition of the accused persons claimed that all the accused persons were in touch with Sinha as he was the mastermind

of the scam.

However, Saha was reportedly seen quite confident after Roy was granted bail. On Wednesday while he was being taken to the court, the MLA said that “truth has won”. He further mentioned that the Supreme Court has asked to finish the investigation of this case quickly.