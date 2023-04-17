SP gets threat call, asked to stop probe in Raju Jha murder case

KOLKATA: Superintendent of Police (SP), East Burdwan, Kamanasish Sen has reportedly received a threat call from an unknown person who warned him to stop the investigation in Raju Jha murder case.

The threat call was made through an application. Cops suspect that they are on the right track in the investigation. They also suspect the involvement of Prince Khan, a Jharkhand-based gangster, in the murder case. According to sources, during probe, police conducted search for several sharp shooters of Jharkhand area, including Prince and his rival gang leader Aman Khan. After searching for Prince, SP received the threat through a voice calling application which is not traceable. Police had recently interrogated Aman as well in a correctional home where he is lodged at present. It is also suspected that the blueprint of the murder was made by the criminals in judicial custody and at least two to three months ago. Raju was shot dead by a group of miscreants in Shaktigarh in front of a sweets shop while he was sitting beside the driver’s seat. Miscreants used a blue coloured hatchback which was later abandoned.