Sovan Chatterjee returns to state administration as NKDA chairman

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Mayor and ex-state Cabinet minister Sovan Chatterjee has returned to the state administration after a gap of seven years, following his appointment as chairman of the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

Chatterjee was officially informed of his appointment on Friday. The post was previously held by Alapan Banerjee, former state chief secretary and currently Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speculation about Chatterjee’s return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been rife since his meeting with the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the latter’s Camac Street office on September 22.

Adding to the buzz, Chatterjee had a long meeting with Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee in North Bengal on Wednesday. Both leaders returned to Kolkata on Thursday.

Although his formal re-entry into the TMC is yet to be announced, Friday’s appointment marks Chatterjee’s comeback to a significant administrative position.

After meeting Abhishek Banerjee last month, Chatterjee had expressed his desire to return to active politics.

Chatterjee resigned from his ministerial portfolios—Housing and Fire and Emergency Services—and as Kolkata Mayor in November 2018. He joined the BJP in August 2019 but quit in March 2021 after reportedly being denied a ticket to contest from the Behala Purba constituency in the Assembly elections.

Expressing gratitude for his new role, Chatterjee said: “I have seen New Town being built before my eyes. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has entrusted me with the important responsibility of overseeing its development. I will work with utmost sincerity for New Town’s progress. I am grateful to her for the trust she has placed in me.”