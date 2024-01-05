Sovan Chatterjee expresses willingness to return to Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: The recent visit of the c Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to the house of former Cabinet minister Sovan Chatterjee ahead of the Lok Sabha polls has sparked speculation that the latter may return to the party.



Ghosh recently paid a visit to Chatterjee and subsequently told the media that whether the latter will once again play an active role in TMC will be decided by the person concerned in consultation with party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Sovan, who was a heavyweight TMC leader, having been at the side of Mamata ever since the inception of the party, had donned many hats during his active years. Apart from holding Cabinet portfolios, he was also the Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation until he had a fall out with the party. He even switched sides to BJP, but later resigned.

However, despite not being in close touch with TMC he never failed to maintain his relationship with Mamata Banerjee who invites him during ‘Bhaiphonta’

every year.

Presently, commenting on the visit of Kunal, Sovan said that he was always a TMC member from heart and that joining the BJP was a “Himalayan blunder”.

He said that no one has until now come to his home to ask him to return to TMC and once again work for the party. He minced no words in expressing that he will be delighted to do so.

Chatterjee said that Abhishek has grown with the values and the political ideology of Mamata Banerjee and he follows her footsteps to take the party ahead.