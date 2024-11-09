Sovabazar Metro Station: 30-year-old man commits suicide

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming Metro at Sovabazar Sutanuti Metro Station. As a result, Metro services in the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash (Blue Line) corridor were affected for nearly 45 minutes.

The incident occurred around 12:45 pm on Friday, leaving onlookers in shock as the man jumped in front of a Kavi Subhash-bound train while it was entering the platform. The passengers of the train were evacuated and the power supply to the third rail was disconnected to recover the body, which was then taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. According to police, the deceased was later identified as Bakul Bitan Chakraborty, a

resident of Saltlake.

Due to the incident, services between Belgachia and MG Road Metro stations were halted, with truncated services running between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum, as well as between Central and Kavi Subhash (New Garia).

The unexpected incident left onlookers in a state of shock, with some even feeling sick. Among them was a woman who witnessed the incident and whose family members had to be called by the Metro staff. Raju Pal, a commuter travelling in the same metro involved in the accident, stated: “We were inside the train when the incident happened. We all felt the driver try to brake and then the impact. But, it was too late. I even fell from my seat due to the sudden stop.” According to Metro Railway authorities, After the recovery of the body, power supply to the third rail was restored and normal services resumed at 1.27 pm across the entire stretch of the Blue Line.

The incident caused significant inconvenience to commuters, who had to wait for services to resume.

Token sales were suspended at stations where services were halted. Some commuters opted for alternative transportation, such as buses.