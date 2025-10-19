Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bengal; MeT predicts rain today, clear skies on Kali Puja & ‘Bhai Phonta’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Saturday predicted rain in several South Bengal districts on Sunday due to the interaction of the southerly wind and the westerly wind.

According to the MeT office prediction, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may happen in six districts on Sunday. However, there is less possibility of rain during Kali Puja and Diwali on Monday and Bhai Dooj on Thursday.

The rain is likely to bring temporary relief from the warm weather in some districts, but will not affect the overall Kali Puja festive mood across the state, the weather office stated.

Rain is likely to occur in the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore etc on Sunday. The possibility of rain will decrease from Monday. “The weather will remain clear on the day of Kali Puja on Monday in the city and adjoining areas. The situation will remain the same on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Bhai dooj). The moisture in the air will gradually decrease from Monday,” a weather official said.

Rain is likely to occur only in the coastal districts of South Bengal on Monday, the MeT office added. Rain and thunderstorms, along with lightning, are likely in some parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts.

There is a possibility that fog will increase in the hill areas, including Darjeeling, for the next few days, the weather office warned. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal are likely to receive light rain or thundershowers. The rest of the northern districts, including Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and Dinajpur, are expected to remain dry.

The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from the entire Bengal earlier this month, marking the official end of the rainy season in the state. The usual date for monsoon withdrawal from Kolkata is between October 10 and 12.