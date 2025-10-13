Southwest monsoon ‘completely withdraws from Bengal’

Kolkata: The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from Bengal, marking the official end of the rainy season in the state, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday.

The usual date for monsoon withdrawal from Kolkata is between October 10 and 12.

The MeT office also said that mainly dry weather will prevail across the state and also in Kolkata in the next seven days. There was no rainfall in south Bengal in the past 24 hours, the weather office data said. A weather official said that the line of withdrawal passes through Karwar (Karnataka), Kalburgi (Karnataka), Nizamabad (Telangana), Kanker (Chhattisgarh), Keonjhargarh (Odisha), Sagar Island (West Bengal) and Guwahati (Assam). “An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. But it will have no impact in South Bengal,” a weather official said. According to the MeT office prediction, Kolkata will remain partly cloudy till Tuesday morning. The maximum temperature stood at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24 degrees Celsius, both around normal levels.

The city dwellers will witness sunny conditions throughout the current week and the daytime temperatures will range between 31-32 degree Celsius while nighttime temperatures will vary from 20-23 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kolkata witnessed a surplus in rainfall this year. The city received substantial showers in October as well. Several weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and vigorous monsoon currents triggered thunderstorms as the dry northeast winds had merged with moist winds from the Bay.

The MeT office earlier indicated that conditions remained favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar; entire Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and some parts of Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Telangana.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Kolkata and adjoining districts on Friday afternoon. Darkness descended on several south Bengal districts in the afternoon as clouds engulfed the districts.