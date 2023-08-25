South to get scattered rainfall, ‘orange alert’ for North Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall in South Bengal districts while an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for several North Bengal districts.



The MeT office said that there will be spells of heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri till Saturday. Orange alert has been issued. The water level in the river may also go up. The districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will also receive moderate rainfall.

There may be thundershowers in several parts of South Bengal also in the next 24 hours. South Bengal districts will, however, witness discomfort due to soaring humidity levels from next week. A low pressure was situated over North-West Bay of Bengal at the end of last week that advanced towards further North-West direction crossing Odisha coasts.

“Rainfall will intensify in several North Bengal districts. There has been a heavy rainfall alert in North Bengal. Darjeeling and several other districts situated on the northern parts will receive more rainfall. There may be light to moderate showers in some parts of South Bengal accompanied with thunderstorms,” a senior weather official said.

Mercury may rise up further in the South Bengal districts from next week, stated the weatherman.