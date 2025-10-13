South Port & Garden Reach: Two booked in separate POCSO cases

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested in separate cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the South Port and Garden Reach police stations of the Kolkata Police Port Division.

Police said a case was registered on September 28 at South Port Police Station based on an e-mail complaint from a man alleging that a youth, identified as Qutubuddin Shah alias Rohit of Garden Reach, had raped his 15-year-old daughter, resulting in her pregnancy. The complainant later submitted a written complaint, following which an investigation was initiated. The accused had been absconding. Acting on a tip-off, South Port police arrested Shah from his residence late on Sunday night. In another incident, a man lodged a complaint at Garden Reach Police Station on Sunday alleging that his nine-year-old niece was sexually harassed by the manager of an embroidered garments workshop the previous day.

According to the complaint, when the girl went to the workshop of Hazi Saheb Parveez Jadiwala to deliver some garments, the manager, identified as Imtiyaz Alam, wrongfully confined and sexually harassed her, and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone.

Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Alam soon after receiving the complaint.