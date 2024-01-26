South Kolkata woman becomes city’s first female Swiggy delivery person

Kolkata: Rupa Chowdhury, 36, from Baghajatin, South Kolkata, has become the city’s first female Swiggy delivery person, breaking barriers in a male-dominated field. Not only does she deliver for Swiggy, but also works as a bike driver for Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Chowdhury, a former student at Better High School, faced challenges in completing her education due to her parents’ health issues. Despite personal hardships, she has emerged as a trailblazer in the delivery and ride-sharing industry.

After losing her father in 2019, Chowdhury left Swiggy and joined Ola as a bike-taxi rider, making history as the first woman in Kolkata to do so. Her journey continued as she became the first lady driver for Rapido and Uber.

A viral selfie taken by a passenger during a ride with Chowdhury brought attention to her pioneering role.

Beyond her professional achievements, Chowdhury has faced gender discrimination and bullying from customers. Despite the challenges, she remains undeterred, sharing that she is often inspired by the positive reactions of women passengers who feel safer with a female driver.

Chowdhury, a mother to a 15-year-old son, faces the difficulty of meeting him only once or twice a month. Despite personal sacrifices, she is determined to continue her work, motivated by the impact she has on other women. She has become a source of inspiration for women across the country, with some expressing their admiration for her online.

The resilient delivery woman has also participated in reality shows and received honors for her achievements.

Looking forward, Rupa Chowdhury has plans for a startup business in the future, but for now, she remains committed to her role as a driver, determined to inspire and pave the way for more women in the industry.