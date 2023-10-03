South Kolkata Pujas gear up to woo pandal hoppers with innovative themes

Kolkata: With a little over two weeks to go for Durga Puja, south Kolkata Pujas are leaving no stone unturned to woo pandal hoppers by churning out innovative themes.



Samaj Sevi Sangha at Lake Road in south Kolkata is paying a tribute to the entire economy associated with Durga Puja through its theme ‘Sri Sri Durga Sahay’.

“Everyone tries to celebrate this Puja in the best possible way within their financial limits. People from different walks of life ranging from tailors, cooks, artisans, labourers, hawkers and advertisers, among others, look forward to some extra earning during this festival. It is believed that Ma (Durga) showers her blessings on everyone. This inclusivity involving all those who contribute to the economy of this festival is being portrayed through our theme,” said Arijit Maitra, general secretary of Samaj Sevi Sangha that has stepped into its 78th year.

The image of the Durga idol of 66 Palli, near Rashbehari Crossing, is inspired from a drawing made by Parvathy Das Baul who took to the painting brush for the first time in the history of Durga Puja. The soil that is being used for the rituals is being sourced from seven different places that includes from the brothels, farmers, women working in cow-sheds (Goyalini in Bengali parlance), to name a few.

“The lives of all these people from whom the clay is being sourced are being highlighted through our Puja. The inside of the Puja mandap is being made almost entirely with clay. The concept is based on the fact that there is Durga in every household,” said Pradyumna Mukherjee, secretary of 66 Palli.

Dipanjan Dey is conceptualising the theme and Debayan Pramanik is making the idols. The theme song for the club was sung by Ripon Boga Taleb from Bangladesh who for the first time is lending his voice to a Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Hindustan Club in Gariahat is using boats to deck up its pandal in parity with its theme ‘Dariya Paar’ (crossing the ocean). The idea is to highlight the ups and downs in our lives through boats that rise and fall with the ocean waves.

The Durga idol will be seated on a boat while another boat will be at the top of her head. Women have been running this club for the last nine years and is patronised by the state Cabinet minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee.