South Kolkata law college ‘rape’ survivor appears for semester exams

Kolkata: The first-year student of a law college in South Kolkata who was allegedly gang-raped on campus last month appeared for her first semester examination on Wednesday, under special arrangements made by Calcutta University (CU) to ensure her safety, privacy, and comfort.

The BA LLB Semester-I examinations began on Wednesday, with the first paper conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. University officials confirmed that all 197 first-year students of the college had collected their admit cards, although the survivor reportedly did not collect hers in person.

CU authorities allotted her a separate examination centre, distinct from her classmates. The location of the centre has been kept strictly confidential to safeguard her identity and ensure her security. “The university has taken necessary steps to ensure the student can appear for her exams in a safe and comfortable environment. That’s all I can disclose at the moment,” said Shanta Dutta De, interim vice-chancellor of CU. The alleged incident occurred on the night of June 25, when the student had visited the college to fill out her examination form. Initially, there was uncertainty over whether the survivor would be mentally prepared to sit for the exams. The West Bengal Commission for Women encouraged her to go ahead.

Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said: “When I met her, she wasn’t sure whether she would be able to appear for the exams. We offered her words of support. It’s truly heartening to know she is appearing now. She has done nothing wrong.

There is no reason for her to feel ashamed or stay hidden. It is the perpetrator who should bear the shame, not her. This is how one responds, by facing hard times and holding one’s head high.”

In the wake of the incident, CU has excluded the law college in South Kolkata from the list of examination centres this semester. Officials confirmed that out of 14 affiliated law colleges, 11 have been designated as centres, excluding the survivor’s institution. The first semester exams will continue until July 28.