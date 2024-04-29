South Khairbari Tiger Rehabilitation Centre set to transform into mini zoo

Alipurduar: After much anticipation, the South Khairbari Tiger Rehabilitation Centre is poised for its transformation into a mini zoo. The process to establish this zoo has been underway since 2019. Currently, the final stage involves preparing estimated documents and plans to complete this project. These documents await signature by the chief forester of the state. Once signed, the approval letter will be sent to the Central Zoo Authority of India.



Sourav Choudhury, Member Secretary of the West Bengal Zoo Authority, stated: “Maps and plans have been prepared for the completion of this project. These master plans and maps will initially be submitted to the Chief Forest Officer of the state for examination and signature.

Subsequently, they will be sent to the Central Zoo Authority of India for final approval. Upon approval, work will commence in full swing. We are optimistic that the work will commence by September or October.”

According to forest sources, six zoos in the state, including Bengal Safari, are already operational. Six more are planned, including South Khairbari and Rasikbil. Master plans are being developed for wildlife security at the South Khairbari Zoo. They detail the security of the wildlife’s food chain and mention potential adverse effects on the local forest communities.

The maps and plans also illustrate the importance of the water system for the animals. Additionally, the master plan outlines increased protection measures for more wildlife in the future.

Some preliminary work has already been completed. An animal hospital and a postmortem room have been established. South Khairbari is poised to become a significant landmark on the tourism map. This mini zoo in South Khairbari will house rhinoceroses, bison, leopards, tigers, various species of deer, bears and different species of birds. There will also be a leopard safari. The mini zoo is being constructed following the pattern of Bengal Safari.