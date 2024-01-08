South Khairbari set to boast of Northeast India’s largest elephant enclosure

Alipurduar: Soon, the South Khairbari Tiger Rehabilitation Center in Jaldapara National Park is set to become home to the largest elephant enclosure in the state and Northeast India.



Simultaneously, plans are underway for the construction of a state-of-the-art animal hospital, a comprehensive zoo, and a Leopard Safari at South Khairbari.

Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden (AWLW) of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “The work on the master plan to beautify Khairbari is almost complete. The work will start once the permission is received. We are hopeful that South Khairbari will become even more appealing to visitors.”

Forest department sources highlight the challenges faced in the past two decades in managing the sick, aged, and rogue elephants in Bengal. The creation of elephant enclosures in South Khairbari is anticipated to be a significant advantage for the forest department. The master plan proposes the establishment of a modern hospital to facilitate the care of sick and elderly elephants from the forest, accommodating around 12 elephants initially.

The Khairbari Zoo is expected to house both carnivores and herbivores. With a full-fledged zoo and safari, a diverse range of wildlife will be featured. Currently hosting 23 leopards, South Khairbari witnessed footfall totalling around 40,000 tourists in 2023. Anticipating a tenfold increase in numbers upon completion, the development aims to enhance the park’s appeal.

South Khairbari, which once housed a Royal Bengal tiger from the circuses, saw the passing away of all the tigers over the past two decades due to ageing. The country’s oldest Royal Bengal Tiger ‘Raja’ succumbed to age-related issues in 2022.