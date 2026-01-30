South Dinajpur woman dies after SIR hearing; stress & harassment alleged

BALURGHAT: An allegation has emerged in South Dinajpur that stress linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll may have led to the death of a woman voter, amid reports of illness and alleged harassment at several SIR hearing centres.

Farida Bibi (50), a resident of Chakarpai village under Hili Police Station, reportedly fell ill shortly after returning from an SIR hearing centre on Wednesday evening and died soon thereafter. According to family members, she complained of uneasiness on her way back home. After reaching home, she allegedly vomited twice and collapsed. She was declared dead shortly after.

Her husband, Abdul Latif Mondal, alleged that his wife had been under severe mental stress over fears related to the revision process. “My wife was terrified that if her voting rights were taken away, she might be sent to a detention camp,” he claimed, blaming the atmosphere of fear surrounding the SIR process.

Following the incident, Arpita Ghosh, senior vice-president of the West Bengal Mahila Trinamool Congress and general secretary of the West Bengal Trinamool Congress, visited the deceased’s residence and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family. In a statement, she said: “I visited her residence already and stood beside the grieving family in this hour of sorrow. This incident exposes how political pressure and the silence of constitutional authorities have turned democracy into a system of fear rather than justice. We demand truth, accountability and justice.”

Meanwhile, allegations of harassment due to excessive crowding at SIR hearing centres were reported from various parts of the district. At the Satyajit Mancha hearing centre in Balurghat, a man identified as Dulal Pahan allegedly fell unconscious after standing in a long queue for an extended period. He was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital by Trinamool Congress leader Snehalata Hembrom and admitted for treatment. In another incident, an employee of the Gangarampur Block Development Office fell ill during an ongoing SIR hearing at the BDO office premises on Wednesday afternoon.

The official, identified as Amiya Ranjan Roy, reportedly complained of sudden discomfort while on duty and became physically weak. Colleagues provided initial assistance before he was taken to Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, hospital sources said. Hearing work at the block office was temporarily disrupted before resuming once the situation stabilised.

Gangarampur Block Trinamool Congress president Shankar Sarkar blamed the Election Commission for the situation, alleging: “Whatever is happening is because of the Election Commission. Not only are common people being harassed, now officials are also facing distress.”