South Dinajpur villages transforms into bustling ‘bori’-making hubs

BALURGHAT: With winter settling gently over South Dinajpur, the courtyards of Patiram and Kumarganj have once again transformed into bustling workshops of an age-old culinary craft. Step into any of these villages and one is greeted by a familiar scene: rows of neatly arranged ‘mashkalai dal boris’ drying under the mellow sun, while women sit together grinding lentils, shaping each piece by hand and exchanging cheerful banter.

For the women of these rural belts, the post-harvest season signals the beginning of bori-making—a tradition that fuels not just kitchens but livelihoods. After completing their household chores, women gather to prepare mashkalai dal er bori, a delicacy cherished in Bengali households and increasingly popular in local markets. With each kilogram fetching between Rs 250 and Rs 300, the craft has become a dependable source of supplementary income. Rama Das of Patiram, who has been making boris every winter for years, explained the painstaking yet rewarding routine. “I’ve just finished preparing this year’s batch,” she said, carefully turning a tray of half-dried boris.

“These add unmatched flavour to any dish. I sell them wholesale too. The process is long — soaking dal overnight, grinding it the next morning, mixing in grated ripe ash gourd and spices, shaping them by hand and finally drying them in the winter sun.”

The local market thrives on this seasonal production. Trader Niranjan Saha, who buys boris in bulk before reselling them in retail, noted the rising demand. “During winter, village women produce exceptional mashkalai boris—the aroma and taste are incomparable. People often buy in bulk to stock up for the whole year. These boris fly off the shelves,” he said.

Beyond the commerce lies a deeper sentiment. Bori-making days revive a sense of community long cherished in rural Bengal—women working side by side, chatting, laughing and sharing stories while their palms shape the tiny nuggets of flavour. Rich in protein, fibre, calcium, iron and vital vitamins, mashkalai dal er bori also carries significant health benefits. Nutritionists say it improves digestion, supports cardiac health and alleviates constipation. From hearty potato-and-bori curries to simmering stews of beans and greens, the humble bori continues to elevate Bengali meals with its earthy taste.

As winter spreads its soft glow across the villages, the aroma of freshly dried boris rises once again—a reminder that some traditions never fade and some flavours remain timeless.