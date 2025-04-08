South Dinajpur tops in Bengal for tuberculosis screening drive

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district has secured the top position in Bengal in a special nationwide tuberculosis (TB) screening programme. The Central Health Mission has recently sent a congratulatory message to the district in recognition of this achievement.

As part of the intensive campaign, 703 new TB cases were identified in the district. Health officials have confirmed that treatment for all newly-diagnosed patients has already commenced, alongside enhanced awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the disease.

The district Health department informed that the special screening drive was conducted between December 7 last year and March 24 this year. Initially, the plan was to screen 3,77,000 people in 100 days. However, the district went above and beyond by screening over 1,00,000 additional individuals. Of those screened, approximately 25,000 showed symptoms and had their samples tested.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das stated: “The more we diagnose, the closer we get to eliminating the disease. From the beginning, South Dinajpur has been proactive in the ‘TB-free Bengal’ initiative.”

Health department sources say the district already had about 2,500 TB patients prior to this drive. With the newly diagnosed cases, the number has risen. However, district officials assure that all patients have been brought under medical care.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna said: “South Dinajpur has adequate infrastructure for TB treatment. We are also focusing on raising awareness among the newly-diagnosed patients.”

Although several districts in the country surpassed their screening targets, South Dinajpur emerged as the leader, achieving 100 per cent sample testing. TB treatment in the district is supported by free medication, with dedicated TB units in Balurghat District Hospital and Gangarampur Sub-divisional Hospital, in addition to telemedicine services. Patients are also entitled to free blood tests, chest X-rays, other related diagnostics and a financial aid of Rs 6,000 for nutritional support, health officials added.