South Dinajpur: TMC wins 111 seats, ahead in 270 seats; BJP gets 37

Balurghat/Raiganj: In this Panchayat elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is waiting for a landslide victory in South Dinajpur districts.



The picture that emerged at the end of the 3rd round of counting is a pointer to TMC’s victory in South Dinajpur claimed TMC leaders. Counting is going on in eight blocks of the district under tight security arrangements as a sufficient number of central forces have been deployed in each of the counting centres.

In South Dinajpur, there are 21 ZP seats, 189 PS seats and 1308 GP seats. As many as 5084 candidates are in the fray. According to an official source, after the 3rd round of counting, TMC candidates have already won 111 seats in GP in the district and are ahead in 270 seats. BJP has won only 37 seats at the end of the 3rd round. Candidates of the BJP are leading in eight seats only. The Left Front has won three seats and is leading in 44 seats. Congress is leading in 8 seats after the 3rd round.

Counting started at 5 pm for the Panchayat Samiti seats. District TMC vice-president Subhas Chaki expressed hope that the TMC will win most of the GP, PS and ZP seats.

In another development, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar staged a demonstration before the Balurghat BDO office in the evening pointing fingers at TMC for “post-poll violence”.