South Dinajpur: Three arrested for harbouring illegal Bangladeshi immigrant

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district police have achieved a major success by arresting three individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, from Trimohini in Hili based on secret information.

According to reports, Shyam Kumar Saha, a Bangladeshi citizen, had illegally entered and been residing in India. Amrita Das, an Indian citizen, was arrested for allegedly providing him shelter. Additionally, Alok Pal, a resident of Kismat Dapot, was arrested for facilitating the creation of fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and Indian bank passbooks.

At a Press conference, DSP Headquarters Vikram Prasad stated: “We received information about a Bangladeshi citizen hiding in the Hili border area. Acting on this tip-off, we conducted a raid and arrested Shyam Kumar Saha. During interrogation, he revealed that Amrita Das had been sheltering him for the past four years. Amrita Das, a local fish trader, had employed Saha in his business. Meanwhile, Alok Pal had arranged forged Indian identity documents for Saha, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, along with an Indian bank account.”

The police have begun interrogations and presented the three accused in Balurghat Court on Thursday. Authorities have sought a seven-day police custody for further investigation. DSP Prasad also mentioned that illegal immigration networks are active in Hili, where some locals provide unauthorised shelter to Bangladeshi nationals. “Whenever we receive complaints, we investigate and take action. Several similar arrests have been made in the past,” he added.

The police have launched a thorough probe into the matter.