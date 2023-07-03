South Dinajpur: Several BJP workers join TMC

BALURGHAT: Several BJP booth workers switched over to Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday evening along with the Kishan Morcha Mandal Sabhapati Tarun Barman of Tapan block.



Speaking about this joining, state general secretary of TMC, Gautam Das said: “Around 10 families from Tapan block joined our party from the BJP. They opine that the people living in the rural belt across the state have enormously benefitted from the numerous social welfare schemes. This joining will surely strengthen our party before the upcoming rural poll.”

According to him, the TMC has a strong ground base in South Dinajpur district and the district party leadership believes that the party will show good results in the rural polls.

After the joining, former Kishan Morcha Mandal Sabhapati Tarun Barman of Tapan block said: “No political leader thinks and acts like Mamata Banerjee for the overall development of rural

people. It is the right time that we switched to Trinamool. Now we can work for rural people under the leadership of our party supremo Mamata Banerjee and leader Abhishek Banerjee.”