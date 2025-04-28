South Dinajpur sets target to eliminate Tuberculosis by end of 2025

BALURGHAT: In a determined move to make South Dinajpur a tuberculosis (TB)-free district by the end of 2025, the district administration and the Health department have jointly launched a unique, awareness-based initiative. Central to this campaign is the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ project, which involves recruiting volunteers to provide nutritional support to TB patients.

Under the project, around 2,700 TB patients across the district will be supported by volunteers, known as ‘Nikshay Mitras’. Each volunteer will be responsible for supplying a monthly food basket worth approximately Rs 500 to assigned patients, focusing on protein-rich nutritious items.

Most TB patients in South Dinajpur live in rural areas and face severe financial hardships, often hampering their recovery due to a lack of proper nutrition. To address this critical gap, the district Health department introduced the initiative to ensure that every patient receives minimum nutritional support alongside medical treatment.

Any citizen of the district can register as a ‘Nikshay Mitra’. Volunteers can choose to support one or multiple patients and must supply the designated food basket each month. Although the work is entirely voluntary, the social significance of this role is immense.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Sudip Das said: “A large number of residents from various parts of the district have already expressed interest in joining the initiative. We believe that with active participation, we can successfully cure nearly 2,700 TB patients and declare South Dinajpur a TB-free district by 2025.”

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna added: “The Nikshay project is a major step toward eliminating tuberculosis from South Dinajpur. Already, 250 TB patients have been adopted under this scheme. It’s not just medical support; it’s a social movement encouraging public participation in disease prevention and community service.”