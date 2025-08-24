South Dinajpur: Row over man with Indian, Bangladeshi IDs

BALURGHAT: A major controversy has erupted in South Dinajpur after an individual was found having two identity cards, one of India and the other of Bangladesh.

The man in question has the Indian identity card in the name of Rajjak Sarkar, while his name on the Bangladeshi card was Md Abdur Razzak.

The 45-year-old farmer is currently residing in Uttarpara village under Samjia Gram Panchayat of Kumarganj block, South Dinajpur.

Uttarpara, located right along the barbed wire fencing of the Indo-Bangladesh border, houses nearly 200 Indian families. People of the area reportedly move freely across the border, leading to questions over dual identity documentation. According to records, Rajjak’s Indian voter card identifies him as Rajjak Sarkar, while Bangladesh’s national ID lists him as Md Abdur Razzak.

Family members claim they are Indian citizens and deny any wrongdoing. His elder brother Hamid Sarkar asserted: “We are Indians. We don’t know how his name appeared in Bangladesh records. Though my brother married a Bangladeshi woman, her family has now settled in India.”

Rajjak’s sister, Akhtarul Bibi, added: “My younger brother is being accused wrongly. We are Indian citizens, not Bangladeshi.”

The case has triggered political sparring. BJP’s Kumarganj mandal president, Kamal Kumar Roy, demanded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating: “Rajjak has identity cards in both countries.

He must prove his citizenship. Many in this border area enjoy dual records, which is unacceptable.”

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress’ Kumarganj block labour wing president, Raju Singha Roy, defended Rajjak, saying: “He is an Indian. His father was a Panchayat member during

the Left regime.

Perhaps he had a Bangladeshi card due to his marriage but currently he only holds Indian documents. BJP is politicising this issue to malign minorities.”

Meanwhile, the local administration has assured that the matter is under investigation. However, the man has refrained from making any public statement.