South Dinajpur: Relentless rain hampers Puja preparations

BALURGHAT: Continuous rainfall across South Dinajpur has disrupted Durga Puja preparations, leaving organisers and artisans deeply concerned just days before Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the festive season.

Since the first week of September, persistent showers have slowed down pandal construction across Balurghat. Several big-budget Puja organisers in the town have not yet been able to complete even the bamboo framework of their pandals. With inaugurations scheduled to begin from Mahalaya, organisers admit that opening pandals to visitors on time now seems uncertain.

District administration sources said that in 2024, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated several major pujas across the district. This year, discussions are underway between the district and police administration regarding the number of inaugurations to be held.

However, with the festival falling in September, rain has emerged as a major hurdle.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district till September 21, the day of Mahalaya, with heavy rain likely on September 18. “There is no sign of clear skies at the moment. The district is still experiencing typical monsoon showers,” said a weather expert.

Local organisers and artisans echoed the concern. “Our pandal requires Plaster of Paris work but rain has pushed the schedule back. If this weather continues, the inauguration will be uncertain,” said a Puja organiser in Balurghat.

An artisan said: “The idols are not drying properly in this weather. Neither colouring nor decoration can proceed. Delivering the idols to the pandals on time has become our

biggest challenge.”