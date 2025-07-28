South Dinajpur Police launch helpline for migrant workers

BALURGHAT: In a proactive step to protect the rights of migrant workers, the South Dinajpur District Police have announced a dedicated helpline number for workers from the district employed in other states. The service aims to offer immediate support to those facing harassment or detention despite carrying valid identity and employment documents.

The initiative follows reports that several migrant workers were allegedly being harassed by local authorities and police in other states. At present, about 25 workers from South Dinajpur are working outside the district and stand to benefit from this assistance.

District Police Superintendent Chinmay Mittal said: “We have been informed that some residents employed outside West Bengal are experiencing unwarranted harassment. The helpline (9147889028) will enable them to directly contact us for assistance. We will coordinate with the concerned state authorities to ensure their rights and safety are protected.”

Supporting the measure, state Consumer Affairs minister and MLA from Harirampur Biplab Mitra remarked: “Migrant workers make a significant contribution to the economy. Their protection is a priority for us. This initiative by South Dinajpur Police is commendable and will instil confidence among their families.”

The helpline will remain operational round the clock, providing an avenue for both workers and their family members to report any issues related to safety or well-being. Authorities have urged workers to keep their valid identity and employment documents handy and reach out to the helpline immediately in case of any harassment or unlawful detention. The district administration hopes this move will strengthen trust and ensure a faster resolution of grievances, safeguarding the dignity and security of the workforce employed outside West Bengal.